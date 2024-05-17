Jorhat: Youth drowns in Bhogdoi River

Jorhat, May 17: Tragedy struck at Bhaskar Nagar in Jorhat as a 23-year-old-youth drowned in the Bhogdoi River on Thursday.

The youth, identified as Gauranga Bhuyan, who had come to the river with his friends, lost his life while bathing in the water.



The incident has raised concern among the local residents, who allege that several people have met similar fates as a deeper pit left behind by sand miners has turned the river into a death trap.



Witnesses report that Bhuyan and his friends were enjoying a day out when he ventured into the water, unknowingly stepping into one of these deeper sections. Despite efforts by his friends and nearby residents to rescue him, Bhuyan drowned before he could be brought to safety.



