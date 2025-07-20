Jorhat writer’s jungle tale to reach classrooms across 26 countries

Jorhat, July 20: A story for children titled ‘Joy in the jungle’ written by internationally-acclaimed children and science fiction writer Dr Santanoo Tamuly of Jorhat, has been selected to feature in a school textbook to be used in 26 countries of Southeast and West Asia.

The textbook, named ‘Magnolia English Readers’, is being prepared by a reputed Hyderabad-based publishing house, Orient Blackswan Pvt Ltd, earlier famously known as Orient Longman India.

This was disclosed by Dr Tamuly on Saturday at a programme wherein he was honoured with the title ‘Jibanjura Sadhana Vigyan Sahitya Sanman’ by Jorhat Vigyan Chora – a platform of organizations and individuals promoting scientific temperament – held at the Jorhat Science Centre and Planetarium auditorium.

Dr Tamuly, while stating that he would like to share this development (selection of his story for the textbook) which was an honour not only for him, but for the State and the country, said that about a month ago, he had received a phone call from the publishing house seeking his consent for inclusion of his story.

“I was pleasantly surprised and also elated by the selection,” Dr Tamuly added. The writer said that he had originally written the story in Assamese and later translated it into English.

Narrating the genesis of the story, Dr Tamuly said that he wrote two short stories – ‘Joy in the Jungle’ and ‘Bubu Bulbuli’s Garden’ (originally in Assamese) – after attending a children writers’ workshop in Agartala organized by the National Book Trust in 2008.

Later, both the stories with illustrations by Durlabh Bhattacharjee and published by NBT in 2009, have been used as a rapid reader by ICSE and CBSE since over a decade ago.

Tamuly was presented a citation, a phulam gamosa, jaapi and a memento by the Jorhat Vigyan Chora in its 50th session held on Saturday. Several other organizations also felicitated Dr Tamuly, who founded the popular children’s science magazine ‘Mouchak’ for over four decades ago, on the occasion.

Earlier, a documentary on the life and activities of the eminent writer was screened. The programme which began with a chorus rendition by a group of children, was anchored by Ramen Gogoi, Hemen Saikia and Dhiren Gogoi, all Jorhat Vigyan Chora members.