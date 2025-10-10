Jorhat tops 2026 travel trends with 493% surge in searches, beats Berlin & Phuket

New Delhi, Oct 10: Picturesque Jorhat has outshone global destinations like Berlin, Langkawi and Phuket to become the top trending destination for Indian travellers in 2026, as per the Skyscanner’s latest ‘Travel Trends Report’, which also reveals that 59% of Indians plan to travel more in the coming year.

The annual report, released here on Wednesday, offers insights into the evolving preferences of Indian travellers, key motivations, and the top trending and best-value destinations for 2026.

“Jorhat, known for its tea gardens and cultural heritage, tops the list of trending destinations with a remarkable 493% rise in searches, followed by Jaffna in Sri Lanka (325%) and Muscat in Oman (211%),” noted the report which was released in the presence of India’s T20 captain and Skyscanner brand ambassador Suryakumar Yadav.

Other rising hotspots include Queenstown in New Zealand, Mueang Chiang Rai in Thailand, and al-Ula in Saudi Arabia, highlighting how Indian travellers are increasingly looking to explore destinations that offer both authenticity and novelty.

The report also identifies a list of ‘best value destinations’, which have seen the sharpest drop in average airfare over the past year. Leading this category is Tirupati with an 18% fall in airfares, followed by Langkawi in Malaysia (17%) and Berlin in Germany (16%).

According to the survey of 2,000 Indian travellers, cost remains a key consideration, with 63% prioritising food costs, 60% flight prices, 56% accommodation, and 48% visa requirements when planning their trips.

“What we’re seeing is that Indian travellers are gravitating towards deeper cultural connections and experiences. Social media, particularly authentic video guides, are inspiring this wanderlust and shaping how people choose their next destination. The surge in searches for places like Jorhat and Jaffna reflect a desire to explore relatively lesser-known gems, rich in heritage and local flavour.

“... This shows how travellers are becoming more intentional and strategic in their choices for 2026,” said Neel Ghose, travel trends and destinations expert at Skyscanner.

The 2026 report outlines seven major travel trends expected to shape Indian travel behaviour in the coming year, including ‘Destination Check-In’, a trend where travellers are increasingly choosing destinations for their unique accommodations rather than popular landmarks – with 82% of Indians admitting to this shift.





– PTI