Jorhat: Three involved in money snatching case arrested, one absconding

Jorhat, Nov 29: In a successful operation, Jorhat Police, in collaboration with Sivasagar Police, arrested three miscreants involved in an assault and snatching case that took place in Jorhat’s Marwari patty on the night of November 25.

The accused, Upen Sarkar, Abhijit Sarkar and a minor all from Sivasagar district, were apprehended, while Biplab Kakoti is currently evading arrest.

The arrests were made in connection with the theft of a bag containing Rs 16 lakh from businessman Mihir Dalmia on November 25. The assailants, who were masked and armed with a cricket bat, caused severe injuries to Dalmia before making a quick getaway on motorcycles. A sum of Rs 4.5 lakh was recovered from the detained individuals, and efforts are underway to locate the remaining suspect.