Jorhat: Tension escalates in Mariani as tea estate director flees without paying workers 

Jorhat, Nov 11: A tense situation prevailed in several tea estates in Assam’s Mariani on Saturday after the director of the tea estate escaped without paying the salary of the workers.

As per sources, several tea gardens under the Assam Tea Corporation have been leased out to The Jalinga Tea Company by the government, but instead of paying the workers hard-earned income, the director, without any prior notice, fled from the scene, following which many tea estate workers gathered at Sycotta Tea Estate in order to demand their salary.

Following the tense situation, a police team has been deployed to control the agitated workers.