Jorhat set to vote: 7.11 lakh voters, 886 booths across four seats

Jorhat, Apr 8: With the state set to go to polls on Thursday, polling and presiding officers, along with security personnel, were dispatched on Wednesday to their respective polling stations across Jorhat district.

A total of 7,11,747 voters will decide the fate of candidates across four Assembly constituencies - 100 No. Jorhat, 99 No. Teok, 101 No. Mariani, and 102 No. Titabor.

District Election Officer Jay Shivani expressed confidence in the preparedness of polling personnel.

“I hope officials follow all guidelines. In case of any difficulty, they should immediately reach out to their respective sector officers for guidance,” he said.

The district has 886 polling stations, including 182 in Jorhat, 249 in Teok, 210 in Mariani, and 245 in Titabor.

Of these, 90 polling stations will be managed entirely by women - 49 in Jorhat, 14 in Teok, 13 in Mariani, and 14 in Titabor.

“No new rules have been introduced; we are following existing procedures. We have collected the EVMs, verified all documents, and are proceeding to our polling stations. Each team comprises three polling officers and one security personnel,” a presiding officer said.

The constituencies in Jorhat are set to witness key contests. In Jorhat, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president and Leader of Opposition Gaurav Gogoi is contesting against BJP’s former Assam Assembly Speaker and former minister Hitendra Nath Goswami.

In Mariani, Raijor Dal candidate Gyanashree Bora is up against BJP’s Rupjyoti Kurmi.

In Teok, Congress candidate Pallabi Saikia Gogoi faces AGP’s Bikash Saikia, while in Titabor, BJP’s Dhiraj Gowala, Congress candidate Pran Kurmi, and Independent candidate Bhaskar Jyoti Baruah are locked in a multi-cornered contest.

Security has been tightened to ensure peaceful polling, with personnel from Assam Police and Manipur Police deployed across all polling stations.