Jorhat records highest June temperature ever as Assam faces heat amid dry spell

Guwahati, June 11: Jorhat today recorded its highest-ever June temperature as the State reeled under scorching heat conditions amidst a dry spell that followed a vigorous and early monsoon onset.

The mercury in Jorhat touched 37.6 degrees, breaking the previous June record of 37.3 recorded in 1961. In June, maximum temperatures in the eastern Assam town had breached the 37-degree mark only on four occasions in the past. Today's maximum temperature in Jorhat was also the joint eighth highest for all months.

At 37.7 degrees, Dibrugarh saw its fifth highest June temperature today, while in North Lakhimpur (38 degrees), it was sixth highest for the month and in Tezpur (37.5) tenth highest

Guwahati was also sizzling at 37.3 degrees, which is 4.8 degrees higher than normal.

The temperatures remained high - about 5 to 6 degrees above normal - as there were no major showers over the last few days. The weather conditions are likely to be similar for at least the next two to three days.

Increasing rainfall activity has been predicted from June 13.

After an early onset of monsoon in parts of the country, only East and Northeast India received more than normal rainfall during the first eight days of June. Rainfall activity was subdued in the rest of the country, parts of which are experiencing severe heatwave conditions.

The progress of the monsoon has been stalled due to the intrusion of dry air from arid regions. The revival of the monsoon is expected from mid-June when wind patterns are expected to change due to developing weather systems, weathermen said.

State Education Minister Ranoj Pegu has requested all District Commissioners to remain vigilant and reschedule school hours as per local weather conditions. Several districts have revised the school timings, directing early start and closure, besides water breaks during school hours, etc.