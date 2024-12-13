Jorhat publishes draft electoral rolls for panchayat elections

Jorhat, Dec 13: Along with other parts of the State, the Jorhat district administration, as per the directive of the State Election Commission published the draft electoral rolls of the district for the ensuing panchayat elections by taking January 1, 2025, as the qualifying date. Addressing media persons at the DC's office here on Wednesday evening, district development commissioner (DDC) of Jorhat Rajib Roy stated that the total number of voters in the panchayats of the district is 603,242, out of which 293,957 are men and 309,285 are women. Roy said that after the delimitation exercise, the number of ZPCs (zila parishad constituencies) has dropped to 16 from the earlier 19, while the total number of gaon panchayats has become 86 from the earlier 90. The number of anchalik panchayats is six in the district.

The DDC further said that the 16 ZPCs are spread over four Assembly constituencies in the district, with four ZPCs in each LAC.

Stating that the hard copy of the electoral rolls will be available at the respective block and GP offices from December 14, Roy mentioned that claims and objections related to the rolls can be filed from December 14 to 21. The final electoral rolls are scheduled to be published on December 28.

Bongaigaon Correspondent adds: Bongaigaon district commissioner Nabadeep Pathak formally published the draft electoral rolls for panchayats of the district for the year 2024-25 on Wednesday in the presence of political parties' representatives and media persons.

The DC asked the political agents to help the authority regarding deletion and inclusion of names of electors in the final electoral rolls, which will be published on December 28. After viewing the draft rolls, which will be displayed from Thursday till Friday at gaon panchayat offices, block development offices, and the DC's office, residents of panchayat areas can file claims and objections between December 14 and 21, Pathak said.

As per the draft electoral rolls, the district has 12 zila parishad constituencies, five anchalik panchayat constituencies, 65 gaon panchayats with 650 wards, 685 polling stations, and a total of 496,721 voters (252,761 men, 243,623 women, and 13 transgenders). The district development commissioner of Bongaigaon, Dhrubajyoti Das, and Bongaigaon Zila Parishad's chief executive officer, Anupam Deka, were also present on the occasion.

By

Staff Correspondent