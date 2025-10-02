Jorhat police officer dies, 5 hurt as vehicle carrying team plunges into Morijaji river

Jorhat, Sept 2: A police officer from Jorhat lost his life on Wednesday night when a vehicle carrying him and his team plunged into the Morijaji river.

Officer-in-Charge Satyendra Malakar of Bhagamukh Police Station was on his way to inspect flood-affected areas along the Jaji river when the accident occurred near Morijaji Dagaon on the Jagduwar–Bhagamukh road.

“Around 11 pm, a speeding vehicle fell into the river. After hearing a sound, we came out and didn’t know who was inside. Once we broke the vehicle’s glass, we realised they were police officers. Later, all the locals gathered and took them to the hospital,” a local resident told The Assam Tribune.

Locals rescued the injured officers and rushed them to the Teok First Referral Unit (FRU). OC Malakar was declared dead by doctors, while Sub-Inspector and Home Guard Pawan Gogoi, along with three constables, sustained serious injuries.

Gogoi, who was in critical condition, was later referred to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) for advanced treatment.

According to reports, the vehicle was being driven by OC Malakar instead of the designated driver at the time of the accident.

The police department expressed grief over the loss of OC Malakar.