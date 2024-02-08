Jorhat people falls prey to investment app scam

Jorhat, Feb 8: A scam incident came to the fore on Thursday in the Jorhat district of Assam, where thousands of people lost crores of rupees by investing in an illegal app created by a group of fraudsters from Mumbai.

About 60 percent of the people who invest money in this app are from Assam.



A lecturer in the department of political science at Bahna College, Jorhat, Ranjit Pegu, introduced the Blackstone app in Assam through telegram to several people.



Several people, in the hope of getting profit invested in the app, remained shocked as the app stopped working.

Customers are now in a state of despair over the sudden closure of the app as the fraudsters have looted all the money of those who invested.



Meanwhile, Ranjit Pegu, who introduced the app to the people, lodged an FIR at Bhogdoi police station.

Further investigation is underway.