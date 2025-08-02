Jorhat native named Port of Rotterdam chief for India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka

Guwahati, Aug 2: In a significant development that strengthens trade and diplomatic ties between the Netherlands and South Asia, Amlan Bora — a native of Jorhat — has been appointed as the Chief Representative of the Port of Rotterdam Authority for India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Bora’s engagement has been formalised through Dhanoni Advisory LLP and is aligned with the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ ambition to deepen relations with South Asian nations — particularly India — in areas such as trade, energy diplomacy, and critical raw materials.

“Port of Rotterdam, being one of the marquee brands of the Netherlands and Europe, needs no introduction to the Indian market,” Bora told The Assam Tribune. “Representing this brand in India, I want to focus on achieving a non-linear share of India's growth in global trade. In line with Dutch government priorities around energy diplomacy and critical raw materials, I look forward to contributing towards building resilience in global supply chains.”

The Port of Rotterdam, one of Europe’s largest and most significant maritime hubs, aims to build resilient and efficient supply chains connecting South Asia with Western Europe. Bora’s appointment is expected to give fresh impetus to these efforts by facilitating partnerships in cargo movement, bulk logistics and new energy sources, including hydrogen carriers.

Bora will support the Port of Rotterdam Authority and its stakeholders in the Netherlands, India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in exploring business opportunities and fostering equitable supply chains. With India rapidly emerging as a key player in the global hydrogen economy and critical raw materials market, his role will also involve building synergies between Europe and South Asia in these sectors.

Operating out of Ahmedabad, Gujarat — a key maritime state and long-time partner of the Port of Rotterdam — Bora brings a wealth of global experience. He has held senior roles in multinational corporations such as Siemens, Philips and Diageo, and earlier served as Chief Representative and Trade & Investment Commissioner at the Netherlands Business Support Offices (NBSO) in India, under the Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs.

Educated in government schools across Arunachal Pradesh, Bora pursued his BSc at Bahona College in Jorhat under Dibrugarh University. He went on to complete his Master’s in Computer Applications from Tezpur University. Later, he pursued his MBA jointly from the prestigious Asian Institute of Management in Bangkok and the Technical University of Munich in Germany. He also holds a certificate in Business Sustainability Management from the University of Cambridge, UK.

Bora’s father, Tarun Chandra Bora, is a retired principal from the Arunachal Pradesh government, and his mother, Binu Bora, was also a teacher.

Deeply committed to India’s development, Bora advises several non-profit organisations in the country and abroad, and occasionally delivers guest lectures at leading Indian and international universities.

The Port of Rotterdam spans over 12,500 hectares and is visited annually by approximately 28,000 seagoing and 91,000 inland vessels. The Port Authority’s core responsibilities include managing port operations, ensuring the safe and efficient handling of shipping, and promoting sustainable industrial growth. The Port of Rotterdam Authority is an unlisted public limited company. The shares in the Port of Rotterdam Authority are held by the Municipality of Rotterdam (approx 70%) and the Dutch government (approx 30%).