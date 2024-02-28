Jorhat: Narrow escape for Rajdhani Express as it comes in contact with electric wire

Jorhat, Feb 28: In a close call, a speeding Rajdhani Express narrowly escaped a potentially fatal accident on Tuesday evening in Mariani, Jorhat. The incident occurred when the high-speed train encountered a wire left on the tracks.

Sources reveal that the wire was allegedly cut by thieves operating in the vicinity, targeting the newly installed railway electric pole near Selenghat Railway Station. The incident triggered panic as the train abruptly halted upon contact with the wires strewn across the tracks.

An investigation has been initiated to ascertain the circumstances leading to the wires falling onto the tracks. There are suspicions of a theft circle operating in the area, with allegations that they were responsible for the incident.

Meanwhile, the local community is urging swift action to identify and apprehend the thieves. Concerns have been raised about a recurring threat from this theft circle, as they have reportedly attempted to steal other materials from the railway station in the past.