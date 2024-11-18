Jorhat Music Festival 2024: A musical celebration like never before

The vibrant town of Jorhat is set to host its first-ever music festival, a brainchild of the late Puranjoy Das, a Jorhat native and avid music lover, in collaboration with Echo Collaboration, an event management firm. The musical extravaganza will take place at 4 pm on November 23 at Jorhat Stadium, featuring the presentation of the Puranjoy Das Memorial Musical Talent Competition award.

The festival promises an unforgettable day filled with soulful melodies, electrifying beats, and high-energy performances, bringing together some of the finest artistes from the region and beyond. It will create a unique blend of talent and genres. Here's a closer look at the performers who will set the stage on fire -

Joi Baruah

Joi Barua is an artiste who transitions between folklore from the North East, to Bollywood, to the symphonies of Europe. His music expands to soul, jazz & rock. His live performances are power driven and electrifying. Expect an evening of heart-touching lyrics and enchanting tunes.

Shankuraj Konwar

Singer, songwriter, and composer, Shankuraj Konwar is a modern icon in Assamese music. His poetic compositions, infused with deep emotions and innovative musicality, have earned him a massive fan following. His performance will undoubtedly leave the audience spellbound.

Jonqui (Percussionist)

Known for his versatility and skill, Jonqui is a celebrated percussionist who effortlessly combines rhythm and flair. His dynamic performances are a testament to his mastery over diverse percussion instruments, adding an exciting energy to the festival lineup.

DJ Weather

Collaborating with Jonqui and for those who love to groove, is DJ Weather here to turn up the tempo. Known for his pulsating beats and seamless mixes, he promises to keep the crowd dancing with an eclectic set of electronic and dance music.

Spreading Roots

This innovative power blues band which had recently released their second EP Same Ol' Feeling brings a refreshing blend of power blues and rock & roll music. Their vibrant energy and soul-stirring performances make them a perfect addition to the festival, connecting people through the universal language of music.

The Jorhat Music Festival 2024 is more than just a concert—it's a celebration of art, culture, and community. Don’t miss this historic event that promises to put Jorhat on the map as a hub for music and creativity.