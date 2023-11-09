Jorhat: Mid-day meal consumption leads to illness among students

Jorhat, Nov 9: In an alarming incident, 13 students from Dahtia Higher Secondary School in Jorhat experienced illness after consuming a mid-day meal on Wednesday.

Sources report that these students exhibited signs of food poisoning and were promptly taken to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

Following medical attention, seven students were discharged, while six were transferred to a specialised facility for advanced treatment. The affected students fall within the age range of 4 to 10 years.

District Commissioner Pulak Mahanta assured that the students' health conditions are stable and they are out of danger. A thorough investigation into the incident has been initiated.

It has been reported that a total of 104 students consumed the mid-day meal on that day. To monitor the health of the school's students, two teams have been formed, according to the DC.



Additionally, Mahanta informed that a dispensary was also activated to provide initial treatment in case any health concerns arise. A comprehensive health check-up for all students of the school will be conducted Thursday.