Assam

Jorhat: Man gets life imprisonment for abusing minor

By The Assam Tribune
Jorhat: Man gets life imprisonment for abusing minor
Jorhat, Sept 12: A special court in Assam’s Jorhat on Monday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for abusing a minor.

At a time when incidents of child abuse have increased significantly, the verdict by the Jorhat District Sessions Judge Court has given a strong message to child abusers.

The accused identified as Tayyeb Ali, was sentenced to life imprisonment and was also slapped with a fine of Rs 5000 by the court after a strong case was filed against him on the basis of evidence by the Jorhat Police.

Officer Bhagyashree Gogoi, who was investigating the case submitted a strong case diary under the POCSO Act following which the court gave its verdict.



