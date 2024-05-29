Jorhat: Man drowns in Bhogdoi River

Jorhat, May 29: In a tragic incident, a person died after going for a bath in the Bhogdoi River in Assam’s Jorhat.

Severe cyclone 'Remal', caused extensive damage in several parts of the state and increased the water level of the river.

However, the person identified as Jyoti Prasad Das, aged 50, went for a bath at the river.



But unfortunately, Das went missing in the water body, which led to an immediate rescue operation by the SDRF.



After hours of searching for the missing person, the rescue team failed to find him.



Later, the body of the person was found 10 km away from the spot where he went missing.



The deceased is said to be an employee of the social welfare department.

