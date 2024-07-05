Jorhat-Majuli ferry services resumed due to receding water level

Jorhat, Jul 5: The ferry services between Jorhat and Majuli that were suspended due to the rise in water levels of the Brahmaputra River were resumed on Friday in view of the receding water level.

Passengers stranded in Majuli and Jorhat for several days heaved a sigh of relief as the ferry services have been resumed.



Six days ago, the ferry service between Jorhat and Majuli was suspended for an indefinite period as the Brahmaputra water level had increased at Nimatighat exponentially since 1991.



On the other hand, due to the reopening of the ferry service, there has been an unprecedented increase in the number of passengers at Nimati Kamalabari Ghat.



However, some rules and regulations have been imposed by the Inland Water Transport Department.



Though the ferry service has begun from Kamalabari Ghat, it has been suspended to go through Aphalamukh Ghat.

