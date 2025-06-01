Jorhat-Majuli ferry service suspended as Brahmaputra swells; bridge delay sparks anger

Jorhat, Jun 1: Ferry services on the Jorhat–Majuli route have been temporarily suspended due to a sharp rise in the water level of the Brahmaputra and its tributaries.

The Inland Water Transport (IWT) Department on Sunday officially halted operations between Neematighat and Kamalabari, citing safety concerns.

"The Brahmaputra’s water level began rising from Saturday night, submerging several ferry ghats. Massive logs are also being carried by the river’s current, posing a serious threat to navigation. Hence, ferry operations have been suspended," said an official from the IWT Department.

The abrupt suspension has caused significant inconvenience to the people of Majuli.

"This is not a new issue for us. It’s a long-standing problem. Until the Jorhat–Majuli bridge is completed, we will keep facing these challenges. If there’s corruption in the bridge construction, this will continue,” said a passenger.

Several others expressed frustration over the delay in the promised bridge, saying repeated assurances have yielded no results. “The government keeps promising that the bridge will be completed soon, but nothing has happened so far. Until we get the bridge, we’ll continue to suffer,” said another commuter.

Meanwhile, Jorhat is grappling with a flood-like situation, with at least 20 villages inundated as of Sunday. The Teok area, especially the riverbank settlements in the Jajimukh region, has been severely affected.

Villagers are also facing difficulties in protecting their livestock, adding to their distress. “Our livestock are stranded. We urge the Teok MLA to arrange rescue ferry services for the animals,” said a local resident.

In the Baralimora area of Jajimukh, a bamboo bridge used by villagers for daily commutes was washed away by strong currents, cutting off access to at least eight villages.

“The first flood this year washed away our bamboo bridge. Even though the Chief Minister mentioned it during a cabinet meeting, no action has been taken yet,” said another resident.

Frustration is mounting among locals, who say no visible progress has been made on the bridge project. “Not even a foundation stone has been laid. I urge the Chief Minister and the Teok MLA to act immediately,” added the resident.

People living along the riverbanks are now calling on the government and district administration to take urgent, concrete steps to address the crisis.