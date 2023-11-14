Jorhat: Locals rescue abandoned new-born baby on Children’s Day

Jorhat, Nov 14: On the occasion of Children’s Day, a heart-wrenching incident unfolded in Assam’s Jorhat district on Tuesday, where an abandoned newborn baby was rescued by the locals.

According to sources, the locals heard a loud and continuous sound of sobbing from a field, following which they spotted the baby stacked inside a bag at Seuj Nagar in Kakatigaon locality under the district.

Meanwhile, the police reached the spot after the locals informed them about the matter and sent the baby to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) for medical attention.

It is suspected that someone took this outrageous step to hide illicit relationship from the society.