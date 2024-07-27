Jorhat likely to get direct flights to New Delhi in October: Gaurav Gogoi

Guwahati, July 27: Jorhat will soon get a direct flight to New Delhi, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said in a statement on Saturday.

As per reports, Gogoi said the information was shared with him by Civil Aviation Minister, Ram Mohan Naidu.

SpiceJet will operate seven flights per week with 189 passengers from October this year for operation and frequency of direct flights between Jorhat and New Delhi under ‘Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagarik (UDAN) 5.0 scheme, said Goigoi in his statement.

This development comes after Gaurav Gogoi submitted a letter to the Civil Aviation Minister on July 1, requesting to restart direct flights between Jorhat and New Delhi.

At present, Jorhat has air connectivity to Kolkata, Dibrugarh and Tezpur, and IndiGo operates the flight.
















