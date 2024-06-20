Jorhat: Leopard seen taking shelter inside bedroom in Mariani 

Jorhat, June 20: An unexpected guest caused widespread panic in Jorhat’s Mariani when a leopard took refuge in a resident’s bedroom amid severe flooding.

The heavy rains have inundated many areas, leading to floods that have created inconvenience not only among humans but also wildlife. In the Bahoni tea garden area of Mariani, the situation took a dramatic turn when a leopard sought shelter in the bedroom of a local resident.

Meanwhile, news of the leopard’s presence quickly spread throughout the area, leading to an atmosphere of fear and commotion.

The garden authorities have informed the Mariani forest authorities about the leopard. They also claim that a leopard was roaming in lines 13 and 14 of the Mariani Bahini tea estate, and they suspect it to be the same leopard that was seen taking shelter in the man’s house.