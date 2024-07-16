Jorhat infant’s death: Preliminary report suggests child died of suffocation

Jorhat, July 16: Almost a week after the 11-month-old infant’s death, the three-member medical team constituted by Jorhat Medical College and Hospital authorities to probe the matter submitted its preliminary report on Tuesday stating that child died of suffocation due to milk accumulation in the respiratory tract or windpipe.

Dismissing the allegations of wrong treatment, the report further stated that the girl was suffering from epilepsy and had been admitted to the hospital earlier, sources said.

After the medical team submitted its preliminary report, the family members and relatives of the deceased child they are not satisfied with the report given without providing evidence.

They refused to accept the reasons mentioned in the report alleging if the child was suffering from epilepsy then why the hospital authorities did not inform them.

The family has appealed to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to conduct a proper investigation into the death of their child and give justice.

Notably, an 11-month-old girl child died at JMCH on July 10, a day before she was going to turn 1. Her parents alleged that a nurse from the hospital administered an injection, after which the baby fainted and lost her life.

The incident cretated an uproar alleging wrong treatment by the family members of the deceased girl child and a subsequent incident of breaking the glass of the PICU and creating fear among the doctors, staff, and patients of the institute, allegedly by the members of the girl's family and their relatives.

It prompted the hospital authorities to constitute a medical team to probe the matter.