Jorhat: Incessant rains in upstream areas trigger alarming water levels in Brahmaputra

Jorhat, June 30: Due to incessant rainfall in the upstream areas of Arunachal Pradesh, the Brahmaputra River has experienced a rapid rise in its water levels, leading to an alarming situation.

All ferry services at Nimati Ghat have been suspended as all ferry docks are submerged underwater.

Efforts are underway to relocate all vessels by the Inland Water Transport Department, and various locations are being closely monitored by the department.

The district administration, along with officials from the Inland Water Transport Department, are frequently convening meetings to assess the situation.

Urgent measures are being initiated by the Water Resources Department and the Public Works Department to safeguard against potential flooding in the area. Notably, dense fog has enveloped the Brahmaputra and its surrounding areas, adding to the challenges.

The Inland Water Transport Department has indicated that the Brahmaputra water level shows no signs of receding and is expected to rise further.

In response to the current scenario, the administration has already halted all ferry services at Nimati Ghat.