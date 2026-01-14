Jorhat hit-and-run on Bhogali Bihu leaves two dead, four critical

Jorhat, Jan 14: Two persons were killed and four others critically injured in a hit-and-run incident in the early hours of Bhogali Bihu at Dihingiya village under Teok in Assam’s Jorhat district.

The deceased were identified as Abhijit Phukan and Amrit Gogoi, while four others sustained serious injuries. The injured are Pranjit Gogoi, Manas Gogoi, Sujit Gogoi and Pankaj Dutta.

Of the four injured, Pankaj Dutta has been referred to Dibrugarh Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) for advanced treatment, while the other three are undergoing treatment at Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH). Doctors described their condition as critical. All the victims belong to the same village.

The incident occurred around 3.30 am at Bamun Pukhuri Dihingiya village, within the jurisdiction of Teok police station, when a SUV (AS-03 AN-9141) allegedly rammed into a group of villagers preparing meat by the roadside for Bhogali Bihu celebrations.

“Yesterday around 3.30 am, six members of our village were making arrangements for Bhogali Bihu when the vehicle driven by Mintu Gogoi hit them. Amrit and Abbhijit died on the spot, while four others are fighting for their lives,” a local resident said.

The incident triggered widespread anger among local residents, who alleged that the vehicle was driven by one Mintu Gogoi, whom they identified as a local BJP worker. The allegation has not yet been officially confirmed by the police.

“Till now, the police have not detained Mintu Gogoi. Until he is arrested, we will not accept the mortal remains of the deceased. There is also a demand to conduct the last rites in front of his residence,” another local resident said.

Residents said the families of both the deceased and injured are economically vulnerable and demanded that the accused bear the full cost of funeral rites and medical treatment, along with adequate compensation.

The villagers further demanded swift justice and compensation, citing the long-term impact on the affected families.

“Two people have lost their lives and four others may be disabled for life. We want justice. The accused must bear all treatment costs and ensure compensation so the families can survive,” a villager added.