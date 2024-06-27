Jorhat grenade blast: Deceased suspect’s name not mentioned in NIA report

Titabor, June 27: In a significant development, the name of an individual suspected to be involved in the grenade blast in Jorhat district was not mentioned in the report filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The suspect is none other than Dipankar Gogoi, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances after four days of grilling in connection with the grenade blast.

According to sources, 22-year-old Dipankar Gogoi was detained by Jorhat Police on December 21, 2023, in connection with a grenade blast by suspected members of the banned outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) that took place at the Army Cantonment at Lichubari in Jorhat on December 14 last year.

Dipankar's body was found under mysterious circumstances on the back side of his house on the night of December 25, 2023. After this, there was a massive outrage in Titabor over his death.

The Assam government subsequently handed over the probe to Additional Chief Secretary Kailash Chand Samria, however, it has not released the inquiry report till date.

After months of the incident, the NIA submitted its report of the investigation into the case, where there was no mention of Dipankar’s name, sources said.

This significant development has once again sparked outrage in the area demanding action against the police officials involved in alleged torturing of the deceased youth.



