Jorhat gets Rs 178 Cr flyover, Rs 250 Cr Lachit Maidam memorial & Swaraj Udyan

Jorhat, March 12: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday inaugurated a series of infrastructure and heritage projects in Jorhat, including the Maniram Dewan–Piyali Barua Flyover, Swaraj Udyan and the Lachit Maidam Memorial and Cultural Complex.

The 1.27-km-long Maniram Dewan–Piyali Barua Flyover, built at a cost of around Rs 178 crore, was formally dedicated to the public to ease traffic congestion and improve connectivity in the city. The flyover is expected to significantly streamline vehicular movement across key parts of Jorhat.

Speaking at the event, Sarma said the project symbolises the State government’s commitment to improving urban infrastructure.

“The Maniram Dewan–Piyali Barua Flyover will strengthen connectivity in Jorhat and make travel smoother for residents and visitors alike. It reflects the pace of development Assam is witnessing today,” he said.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated Swaraj Udyan, a memorial park built across nearly 180 bighas of land near the historic Jorhat Central Jail. The park has been developed as a tribute to Assam’s freedom fighters and features preserved sections of the old jail complex.

Sarma said the site honours the sacrifices made during India’s freedom struggle and will serve as an important historical landmark for future generations.

“Swaraj Udyan stands as a tribute to the brave freedom fighters of Assam. Just as the Cellular Jail reminds us of the sacrifices made during the freedom struggle, this memorial will preserve the stories of our heroes,” he said.

Key historical elements of the jail, including martyrs’ cells, old prison walls and the gallows associated with freedom fighter Kushal Konwar, have been preserved within the park. The memorial also includes a dedicated cell honouring Pitambar Dev Goswami.

The Chief Minister recalled that he had pledged during his first Independence Day address in 2021 to transform the historic jail complex into a memorial for freedom fighters.

“I had promised to convert the Jorhat jail into a memorial dedicated to our freedom fighters. Today we are moving closer to fulfilling that commitment by developing this memorial space and museum for the people,” he added.

Another major project unveiled on the occasion was the Lachit Maidam Memorial and Cultural Complex at Lahdoigarh, built with an investment of Rs 250 crore. The complex celebrates the legacy of Ahom general Bir Lachit Barphukan, who is remembered for his leadership in the historic Battle of Saraighat.

The memorial features a majestic 125-foot statue of Lachit Barphukan, along with a museum displaying around 600 historical artefacts from the Ahom era.

The complex also houses a cultural stage and an auditorium with a seating capacity of about 500 people, aimed at promoting cultural and educational activities.

Sarma said the project is designed to showcase Assam’s rich heritage and inspire younger generations.

“The Lachit Maidam Memorial and Cultural Complex is a tribute to the glorious legacy of the Ahom dynasty and the heroism of Bir Lachit Barphukan. It will help people understand and appreciate the rich history of Assam,” he said.

Highlighting the broader development taking place in the region, the Chief Minister said connectivity between cities such as Jorhat and Dibrugarh has improved significantly over the years.

“There was a time when we worried about the condition of roads between Jorhat and Dibrugarh. Today, the level of infrastructure development is such that even advanced aircraft could land on these roads during emergencies,” he said.

Sarma also cited economic indicators to underline the State’s progress.

“According to the Reserve Bank of India, Assam is among the fastest-growing economies in the country today. Infrastructure development is playing a key role in driving this growth,” he added.