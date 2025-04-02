Jorhat gets Rs 1,300-Cr infrastructure push; historic jail to turn museum

Jorhat, April 2: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, during his one-day visit to Jorhat, inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for a series of landmark projects worth Rs 1,300 crore.

One of the significant announcements was the construction of a Rs 180-crore Freedom Struggle Memorial Museum at Jorhat Central Jail.

Likening it to the Cellular Jail in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the Chief Minister said the jail, a historical site where freedom fighters were incarcerated, would also house a freedom fighter park to honour their sacrifices.

“Jorhat Central Jail stands as a symbol of unwavering patriotism. This Rs 180-crore museum will ensure that the stories of our brave hearts are preserved for future generations," said the Chief Minister. The project is expected to be completed by January 2026.

Additionally, he inaugurated the Rs 78.27-crore railway flyover at Kamarbandha Road. The 581-metre-long flyover will ease traffic congestion and improve connectivity. He added, "If everything proceeds smoothly, the construction of two other flyovers at Bhogdoi and Cinamara will start by early 2026."

Other Key Highlights of the Visit

State’s second fully automated vehicle testing centre

A fully automated vehicle testing centre was launched, marking a significant step toward digitising vehicle fitness assessment. "With 100% automation, this centre eliminates corruption and ensures hassle-free vehicle testing for the people," said Chief Minister Sarma.

A convention centre at Chinnamara

The Chinnamara convention centre, constructed at a cost of Rs 19.98 crore, was also inaugurated. Spanning 3,118 square metres, it features a 120-seater conference hall, an executive lounge, a media conference room, and suite cabins. “It will serve as a venue for major government and public events in Jorhat,” said the Chief Minister.

To mark the occasion, CM Sarma also planted a neem sapling on the premises.

Progress in satellite talks

When asked about Assam's own satellite, Sarma said, "Discussions with ISRO scientists have already taken place in Guwahati, and we aim to sign the MoU by 2025. This satellite will revolutionise disaster management, agriculture monitoring, and infrastructure tracking. Soon, officials will not need to conduct field visits—everything will be visible in real time from our control room in Guwahati."

The Chief Minister also stated that road construction projects in Titabor and other parts of Jorhat were progressing rapidly. "Jorhat is witnessing rapid transformation. From road networks to high-tech governance, we are committed to making Assam a model state in development and transparency," Sarma concluded.