Jorhat forester suspended for inhuman action against dead Hoolock Gibbon

Jorhat, July 15: The Jorhat Forest Division suspended a forester after he engaged in inhuman action against a dead Hoolock Gibbon in Mariani.

In a notification issued by Jorhat District Forest Officer Nandha Kumar, the forest officer identified as Pankaj Hazarika has been suspended with immediate effect until further orders.

The suspended officer was stationed at Teteliguri Camp under the Meleng Division of the Holongapar Gibbon Sanctuary.

As a rare Hoolock Gibbon was crossing Dhodar Ali Road, it was tragically hit by a speeding vehicle and died on the spot.

When the forest department was informed, a forest officer arrived at the scene. However, what followed has drawn severe criticism.

The forest officer was seen dragging the deceased rare hoolock gibbon along the road on a motorcycle.

The inhumane act was criticised and condemned by people, prompting a demand for strict action against the officer.