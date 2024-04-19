Jorhat: EVM malfunction delays voting process in Mariani

Jorhat, April 19: The voting process in Mariani, a key constituency in Jorhat district, faced significant delays today due to multiple Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) malfunctions across various polling stations.

According to sources, the disruption began at Mariani Nagar Railway LP 185 and Mariani High School 178 polling stations, which have caused delays in the voting process.

A team from the Titabar district election office was promptly dispatched to address the technical issues and ensure the smooth conduct of voting.

Additionally, malfunctioning EVM machines were reported at the 106 Tengabari Primary School polling booth in Mariani, where voting was delayed for approximately an hour.

Mariani constituency, comprising 195 polling stations under the No. 14 Lok Sabha constituency, boasts a significant voter base of 162,542 individuals, according to the latest electoral data.

Among these, 80,129 are male and 82,413 are female voters.

In the previous election, Tapan Kumar Gogoi emerged victorious with 47,691 votes, leading by a margin of 13,087 votes over Sushanta Borgohain, who secured 34,604 votes.