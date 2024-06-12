Jorhat: Elderly woman's plea for shelter falls on deaf ears

Jorhat, June 12: During election rallies, the government promises schemes and benefits for women and underprivileged people. However, questions have been raised against such assurances after the plight of an elderly person from Jorhat’s Dhekorgorah sheds light on the government's negligence towards its senior citizens.

Despite her pleas to relevant authorities, the octogenarian identified as Majoni Mudoi is residing in a dilapidated house under the jurisdiction of Dhekorgorah Gain Panchayat. Her appeal for assistance has fallen on deaf ears, painting a grim picture of the government’s negligence.

The old woman has applied several times to the concerned department for a house, but to no avail. Sources indicate that she has only been enrolled in the old-age pension scheme and has been excluded from other schemes.

“Despite numerous visits from officials informing me about various beneficial schemes, when I bring up my need for a new house due to its poor condition, they are unable to provide any satisfactory response,” Mudoi lamented.

Additionally, the elderly woman is facing challenges accessing clean drinking water. Mudoi has resorted to drinking water from a nearby well, which is unhygienic, and she has also been denied access to electricity.

Notably, the government has provided housing schemes along with many ambitious schemes for people below the poverty line, but the case of Majoni Mudoi reveals a contradictory picture of government and administrative actions.