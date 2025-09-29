Jorhat Durga Puja sheds grandeur in Zubeen Garg's memory; tributes replace revelry

Jorhat, September 29: Durga Puja in Jorhat, where late cultural icon Zubeen Garg spent his childhood, carries a subdued tone this year amid mourning for the beloved cultural icon.

Across the town, puja pandals have turned into spaces of remembrance, with Zubeen’s songs echoing in the background, photographs adorning mandaps and cultural events cancelled in his honour.

At several pandals, the soulful melody of Mayabini Raatir Bukut is being played on loop, creating an atmosphere of reverence rather than revelry.

“Zubeen Da spiritually instilled life in our hearts much like Goddess Durga herself. This year, there is no extravagance, there is only his music and tributes,” said a local resident.

At Jorhat Town Railway Station’s puja mandap, organisers explained that preparations had begun well before Zubeen’s demise, but the sudden tragedy compelled them to change the plans.

“Our theme this year was Vrindavan. But after the unfortunate incident, we decided to cancel all cultural programmes. A special space has been set aside to pay homage to Zubeen Da, and the puja is being conducted in a spiritual manner,” said one of the Puja committee members.

Another member from Jorhat J.P.R. Railway Station durga puja echoed similar sentiments.

“This year, the puja is subdued. There is no grandeur, no festivities. We are organising it as a tribute to Zubeen Da. Through our LED screen, his songs and past performances are being played, so everyone can sit peacefully and remember him,” he said.

Local business owners too felt the impact of the collective grief.

“During previous festivals, our shops were crowded, but this year business is slow. People haven’t been able to overcome Zubeen Da’s sudden passing, and the festive spirit is missing. Even we as shopkeepers are overwhelmed by grief,” said a young businessman.

Meanwhile, preparations are underway at Jorhat Stadium for the 13-day ritual ceremony of Zubeen Garg, where the district administration, along with residents, is working hand in hand to ensure a dignified tribute.

For the people of Jorhat, this Puja has become less about festivity and more about remembrance. Every song played, every tribute offered, and every photograph displayed reflects the profound sense of loss and the enduring love for Garg, who continues to be celebrated as Assam’s eternal cultural icon.