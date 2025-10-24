Jorhat DC orders monthly drinking water tests for hotels, restaurants & homestays

Jorhat, Oct 24: The district commissioner of Jorhat has directed all hotels, restaurants, guest houses, homestays, and similar establishments in the district, which provide drinking water to guests and the public in general, to get their drinking water tested for quality parameters at the district level laboratory (DLL), the Titabar-based sub-division-level laboratory of the public health engineering department (PHED), or a laboratory authorised/recognised by the PHED, Jorhat.

The order issued by the DC mentioned that water quality tests must be conducted on a monthly basis, and the test reports will have to submitted to the additional district commissioner (health), Jorhat, by the seventh day of each month.

The order stated that the tests will have to cover essential physical, chemical, and microbiological parameters specified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) for drinking water.

The PHED, Jorhat, will facilitate timely testing services and maintain a centralised record of all such reports, the order stated, and cautioned that non-compliance with the order will invite action under the relevant provisions of the Public Health Act, Food Safety and Standards Act, and other applicable laws.

The order also mentioned that this move has been initiated in the interest of public health and safety and to ensure access to safe and potable drinking water for all consumers under Jorhat district.

By Staff Correspondent