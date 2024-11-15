Jorhat DC forms task force for fire safety audit

Jorhat, Nov 15: Days after the devastating fire at a commercial place claiming one life, Jorhat district commissioner Jay Shivani has constituted a 15-member inter-department task force to conduct a fire safety audit in all commercial and business establishments, including shops, shopping malls, markets and market complexes, as also hospitals, nursing homes, cinema halls, multiplexes, godowns, residential buildings, etc.

An order issued by the DC on Wednesday appointed Kritartha Neog, branch officer of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Jorhat, as chairman of the task force.

The order stated that the task force will submit its findings to the district commissioner by December 20 with proposals for short and long-term mitigation and corrective measures for minimising the fire hazards in Jorhat town and its peripheral areas. It may be mentioned that the district commissioner is also the chairman of DDMA, Jorhat.

The move comes in the wake of a devastating fire at a commercial place near Bhogdoi Masjid on the AT Road here on the night of November 1, in which one person lost his life and several shops were gutted. That incident was the fourth big incident of fire in Jorhat town over the past few years.