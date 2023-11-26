Jorhat: Businessman assaulted, looted in Marwari Patty

Jorhat, Nov 26: In a sensational robbery attempt that took place in Jorhat’s Marwari Patty, a businessman and his associate were thrashed and looted by a gang of four miscreants.

As per sources, the incident took place at 9:30 p.m. when Mihir Dalmiya, son of Kamal Dalmiya, owner of Jhanvi Textiles, a wholesale textile trader in the area, was returning home with an associate after closing the textile shop.

As they were walking through the lane, they were ambushed by masked assailants who attacked them with a cricket bat, causing severe injuries to the businessman. The attackers, who arrived on two motorcycles without number plates, snatched a bag containing a substantial amount of money and quickly fled the scene.

Meanwhile, the police have launched an investigation and are looking into the matter. They are also examining the CCTV footage installed in the locality to identify the miscreants.

Reports indicate that Dalmiya lost around Rs 16 lakh in the robbery. Local residents attribute such incidents to inadequate security measures in the city, emphasising the need for improved safety.