Jorhat: Accounts officer caught red-handed while accepting bribe

Jorhat, April 2: In a significant development, the Anti-Corruption and Vigilance Cell has detained an accounts officer from the agriculture department in Jorhat on charges of bribery.

The officer in question, identified as Rani Bora, was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe from her colleague.

According to sources, Bora was accused of soliciting a bribe of Rs 6,000 from one of her colleagues under the pretext of facilitating the sanctioning of a bill. However, her illicit activities came to a halt when she was apprehended in the act of receiving the bribe.

Currently, Bora has been detained for further interrogation by the Anti-Corruption and Vigilance Department.