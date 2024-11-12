Jorhat AASU protests against price rise, burns effigy of Consumer Affairs Minister

Jorhat, Nov 12: As per the call of the central committee of the AASU to protest against skyrocketing prices of essential commodities like food items (mainly groceries), fuel, LPG cylinder, life-saving medicines and other goods, the Jorhat regional unit of the students' body on Monday burnt the effigy of the Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass in front of the Jorhat District Commissioner's office complex.

The protesters holding banners, placards and AASU flags shouted slogans against Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs department and its Minister for failing to check skyrocketing prices of the essential commodities.

They stated that after the Lok Sabha elections was over in the State, there has been manifold increase in the prices of all essential commodities thereby making lives of the common people much difficult.

Asking the Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs department to “wake up from deep slumber”, the protesters demanded that the Government take immediate steps to check price rise.

Jorhat district AASU general secretary Riyaz Hussain who was amongst the protesters said that the government seems to be indifferent to this burning issue that has severely affected general people, especially the middle class and the economically marginalised.

Jorhat regional unit AASU president and general secretary Sudhir Ranjan Bhattacharjee and Tanmay Bhardwaj respectively along with other functionaries and the education secretary of Jorhat district unit of the students' body Oinitam Dutta took part in the protest.