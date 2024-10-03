Jorabat Police suspect accident, refute murder claims in death of Cotton University official

Jorabat, Oct 3: Guwahati Police have refuted claims of the murder of an administrative superintendent from Cotton University, confirming that they suspect the death to be accidental.

Speaking to The Assam Tribune, the police said they are investigating the death of Dhruvajyoti Barman, who was involved in a confrontation with a truck driver in Jorabat on Wednesday.

“The confrontation occurred after the collision, and we suspect that Barman may have been hit by another vehicle on the highway during or after the altercation, resulting in his death," said Uttam Bharali, In-charge of the Jorabat Traffic Outpost.

The police have seized a truck (NL-01-AH-2789) in connection with the incident, though no arrests have been made so far.

Later in the day, echoing with Jorabat Police, Guwahati Commissioner of Police, Diganta Barah also dismissed all reports of murder, calling it an accident.

"Our investigation indicates that this was not a premeditated murder, but rather an accident. We discovered several impact marks on the deceased's car, suggesting a collision. Additionally, we have an eyewitness to the incident," Barah told the press.

Earlier on Wednesday, Barman, who was travelling to Tezpur in his private vehicle, was found dead in Jorabat. Reports indicate that his car was struck by a truck, leading to a confrontation between Barman and the truck driver.

According to the police, Barman’s hatchback (AS-01-FT-2170) was rear-ended by the truck while both vehicles were moving in the same direction on NH-27 towards Tezpur.

Following the collision, Barman pursued the truck and managed to stop it near the Jorabat turnoff, which resulted in a heated altercation on the busy highway.

Barman’s body was sent to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for an autopsy, with the results pending to confirm the exact cause of death.

Authorities are also reviewing CCTV footage from nearby areas to aid the investigation.

Senior police officials visited the Jorabat Police Outpost after rumours circulated about a suspected murder.

However, no official statement has been made regarding foul play, and the police have assured that all aspects of the case will be thoroughly investigated.