Joint patrols, encroachment ban: Assam-Arunachal border meet in Lakhimpur draft JAC

North Kakhimnpur, August 28: A joint district level meeting on Assam-Arunachal Pradesh boundary issues was held in Narayanpur, Lakhimpur district to discuss and resolve various matters concerning the areas on either side of the border.

The meeting was held at the office of the Deuri Autonomous Council of Narayanpur and was attended by the District Commissioners of Lakhimpur, Bishwanath and Papum Pare district of Arunachal Pradesh along with other officials of the three border districts.

The meeting highlighted various problems frequently encountered at the inter-state boundary and tried to solve them through concerted efforts.

After the discussion the District Commissioners of the three districts formed a Joint Action Plan to prevent new construction or encroachment in the border areas until the demarcation process of the villages bordering Assam-Arunachal Pradesh is finalised.

They also decided to arrange joint patrols on the border at weekly or monthly intervals at certain places with the participation of district level officers of both the states.

Strengthening the exchange of information and cooperation between the districts of Papum Pare in Arunachal Pradesh and Lakhimpur and Bishwanath in Assam to prevent any unpleasant situation on the border were also agreed in the meeting.

The meeting decided that the three districts should undertake awareness programmes among the border residents so that their activities do not cause any problems and no obstacles are created to strain the relations between the two states due to personal mistakes.

Promotion of sports and cultural activities among the border residents of the two states to create an atmosphere of goodwill was also planned in that meeting.