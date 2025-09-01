Joint civil- military exercise ‘Samanvay Shakti’ concludes in Upper Assam

Laipuli, September 1: The ten-day joint civil-military exercise “Samanvay Shakti” concluded on Monday at Laipuli in Upper Assam, marking the end of a multi-agency initiative aimed at strengthening preparedness and enhancing cooperation across various sectors.

The exercise, which began on August 20 and conducted across Laipuli, Rupai, Digboi and Lekhapani, brought together the Armed Forces, civil administration, Assam Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CRPF), disaster response agencies, industry partners, educational institutions, veterans, media and local communities in a coordinated effort.

The key activities during the exercise included flood relief drills carried out jointly by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Central Water Commission.

Counter-insurgency reviews were held in coordination with intelligence agencies, while health care preparedness sessions saw participation from Army and civilian doctors.

Youth engagement programmes were also organised in schools, colleges and through the National Cadet Corps (NCC).

The exercise also addressed broader themes such as veteran welfare, infrastructure and connectivity in association with the General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) and the Public Works Department (PWD).

Environmental conservation efforts were undertaken through tree plantation drives, riverbank cleaning and waste management campaigns.

A major highlight was the simulated emergency response drills at critical energy installations, which involved Oil India Limited (OIL), Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), Coal India, Assam Police, NDRF and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

These exercises tested inter-agency coordination, decision making processes and joint response mechanisms under pressure.

According to Officials, Samanvay Shakti validated disaster readiness, refined communication networks, and built greater trust among institutions while reinforcing the bond between people and security agencies.

The initiative also underscored that security encompasses not only border defence but also healthcare, education, infrastructure, environment and community confidence.

The conclusion of the exercise was described as the beginning of a sustained culture of partnership between the military, civil administration and society in Upper Assam, aimed at strengthening security, fostering development and promoting national integration.