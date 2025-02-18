Jogighopa IWT will boost regional trade, connectivity with Bhutan & B'desh: Sonowal

Bongaigaon, Feb. 18: In a significant boost to trade in the Northeast, the Jogighopa Inland Waterways Terminal (IWT) was inaugurated in Bongaigaon on Tuesday.

The terminal, constructed at a cost of Rs 82 crore and spread over 15 acres, is expected to significantly boost trade in the region.

With a capacity of 1.1 million ton per annum, the terminal features a concrete jetty and an approach designed for Electric Level Luffing (ELL) cranes to facilitate efficient cargo handling.

“Now, we have roadways, railways, and waterways here. Through these modes of transportation, apart from facilitating transportation within the Northeast, it will enhance trade with our neighbours – Bhutan and Bangladesh. This terminal will also help local farmers and MSMEs transport goods at affordable rates,” said Union Minister for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, who inaugurated the terminal.

Strategically located, the IWT is 91 km from Gelephu (Bhutan), 108 km from the Bangladesh border, and 147 km from Guwahati.

It is also in close proximity to the Multimodal Logistic Park at Jogighopa. The terminal will serve as a "Port of Call" on the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol Route for trade and transit and will be an entry-exit point for Bhutan’s EXIM cargo via waterways.













Union Minister Sonowal with the Bhutan delegation led by Minister Lyonpo Namgyal Dorji at the inauguration. (Photo: @sarbanandsonwal/ X)

The event was attended by Lyonpo Namgyal Dorji, the Minister of Industry, Commerce, and Employment from the Royal Government of Bhutan.

“This terminal is a shining example of India’s commitment to regional connectivity, economic integration, and sustainable development,” Dorji said.

He also praised India’s Act East Policy, noting that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has become a leader in innovation, technology, and sustainable development.

The ceremony was also attended by MPs Phani Bhusan Choudhury and Rakibul Hussain, along with several key figures from Assam government, including Ministers Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Bimal Borah, Jogen Mohan, and IWAI Chairman Vijay Kumar.