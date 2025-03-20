Jogighopa-Guwahati rail project halted due to low traffic projection: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Guwahati, March 20: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday said that the survey for the construction of 136-km new line from Jogighopa to Guwahati via Barpeta, Sarthebari has been completed but the project could not be taken forward due to low traffic projection.

Vaishnaw said that proposals, requests, suggestions, representations, both formal and informal for railway projects, works across the country are received on the basis of demands raised by State governments, Members of Parliament, ministries of Central Government, elected representatives, Railways' own requirements, organizations, rail users, etc., at various levels including Railway Board, Zonal Rail ways, Division Office, etc.

"As receipt of such proposals, complaints, and suggestions is a continuous and dynamic process, a centralized compendium of such requests is not maintained. However, these are examined and action as found feasible and justified is taken from time to time," said Vaishnaw while replying to a question raised by Phani Bhusan Choudhury in the Lok Sabha.

He said that in the last four years from 2021-25, 21 surveys (17 new lines and 4 doubling) of the total length of 2,499 km falling fully and partly in the Northeast region including the State of Assam, have been sanctioned.

"Further, as of April 1, 2024, 18 railway projects (13 new lines and 5 doubling), of total length of 1,368 km, costing Rs 74,972 crore falling fully and partly in the North-east region including the State of Assam, are at various stages of planning and implementation, out of which 313-km length has been com-missioned and an expenditure of Rs 40,549 crore has been incurred upto March 2024," Vaishnaw said.

He said that the completion of any railway project depends on various factors like quick land acquisition by the State government, forest clearance, deposition of cost share by the State government in cost-sharing projects, priority of projects, etc.

Shifting of infringing utilities, statutory clearances from various authorities, geological and topographical conditions of area, law and order situation in the area of project(s) site, number of working months in a year for particular project site due to climatic conditions, etc., also matter while completion of any railway project, the minister said.