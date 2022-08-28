Job aspirants throng Pathsala for Grade III recruitment exams

Pathsala, Aug 28: Thousands of job aspirants today arrived in Pathsala under Bajali dictrict of Assam to appear for the second phase of the ongoing large-scale recruitment drive across various departments in the Assam government.

Heavy traffic jam was witnessed in the town as job aspirants were seen standing in long queues in front of the examination centres. The administration made elaborate security arrangement in order to ensure smooth conduct of the recruitment examination in the district.

In the second phase of the recruitment drive to be held today, candidates who have applied for Grade III positions will appear for the test. The third and last phase is scheduled for September 11. The first phase was held on August 21.