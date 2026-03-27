JMM’s entry reshapes electoral battle in Dibrugarh, leads to multi-cornered contests

Dibrugarh, March 27: Following the withdrawal of nominations by two Independent candidates in the Duliajan Legislative Assembly Constituency – Biju Gogoi and Aruna Bora Hazarika – the electoral field in the district has narrowed, bringing greater clarity to the contest.

With the conclusion of the withdrawal process, a total of 22 candidates remain in the fray across six Assembly constituencies, setting the stage for a closely watched electoral battle.

The Chabua-Lahowal constituency is witnessing a multi-cornered contest involving candidates from prominent national and regional parties.

Representing the Indian National Congress (INC) is Pranjal Ghatowar, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded sitting Lahowal MLA Binod Hazarika, who will be seeking to retain his seat.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has entered the fray with Bhupen Singh Murari, adding a new dimension to the contest, while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Inus Kumar Kandapan is also attempting to carve out a space in the constituency.

The presence of multiple parties is expected to fragment votes and intensify competition.

In the Dibrugarh constituency, the electoral battle appears more streamlined, with three candidates in the fray.

Sitting BJP MLA Prasanta Phukan is defending his seat against Mainak Patra of the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) and Kamal Hazarika of the Vikas India Party.

With fewer candidates in the fray, the contest here is likely to revolve around the incumbent’s popularity.

The Khowang constituency features a mix of experienced political figures and Independent entrants. Lurinjyoti Gogoi, former general secretary of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and incumbent president of the AJP, is a key contender.

He faces competition from sitting BJP MLA Chakradhar Gogoi. Independent candidates Dr Prabhakar Das and Biju Dowarah further complicate the electoral arithmetic, potentially influencing vote division and the outcome.

In Duliajan, the withdrawal of two Independent candidates has simplified the contest to a triangular fight.

The INC has fielded Dhruba Gogoi, while the BJP candidate is Rameswar Teli, a prominent political figure.

Peter Minj, former local BJP leader, represents the JMM, whose growing presence could play a decisive role, particularly among specific voter segments. The reduced number of candidates may lead to a more focused and competitive campaign.

The Tingkhong constituency is set for a direct contest between major parties, with the INC’s Bipul Gogoi challenging sitting BJP MLA Bimal Borah.

Adding a third angle is JMM candidate Mahavir Baske. While traditionally a bipolar contest, the inclusion of the JMM introduces an element of unpredictability that could influence the final outcome.

Naharkatia presents a diverse electoral lineup with candidates from multiple political formations. The INC has nominated Pranati Phukan, while BJP’s sitting MLA Taranga Gogoi is seeking re-election.

Other contenders include Mohendra Dhadhumia of the Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist), Sanjoy Bagh of the JMM, and Independent candidate Michael Kujur.

The multiplicity of candidates here is likely to lead to a fragmented vote share.

A notable development in this election cycle is the emergence of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) as a significant player in the district.

Its entry has altered the traditional electoral equations, particularly in constituencies with a substantial tea garden and Adivasi population.

The JMM candidates, reportedly backed by the Rejan Horo faction of the All Adivasi Students’ Association of Assam (AASAA), appear to be gaining traction in certain pockets.

Their campaign has resonated especially among tea garden workers, a demographic that has historically played a decisive role in the region’s elections.

Adding momentum to the JMM’s campaign, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren is expected to campaign in the district in the coming days.

His presence could further consolidate support among Adivasi voters and tea garden communities.

Over the past decade, a significant portion of the Congress party’s traditional support base in tea garden areas had shifted towards the BJP.

However, with the JMM now entering the political landscape, there is growing uncertainty over how this vote bank will realign.

Political observers note that the new dynamics could potentially impact both the Congress and BJP, making the electoral outcomes less predictable than in previous elections.

- Pores Aind