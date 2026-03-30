JMM chief Hemant Soren courts tea garden communities, promises political change

DIBRUGARH, March 30: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday addressed two major election rallies at Sonari in Charaideo and Rajgarh tea estate playground in the district here, highlighting the long-standing socio-economic challenges faced by the Adivasi and tea garden communities in Assam, while campaigning for party candidates in the State.

The first rally was held in support of JMM candidate Baldev Teli in Sonari, while the second took place at Rajgarh in favour of Mahavir Baske.

Addressing large gatherings, Soren paid tribute to the contribution of Adivasi communities in building Assam’s tea industry. “Your ancestors transformed this land into lush green tea gardens through their sweat and hard labour, strengthening the economy of Assam,” he said. However, he questioned whether these communities have received dignity, fair wages, basic housing, and access to clean drinking water in return.

He alleged that successive governments and political forces have historically exploited tea garden workers for electoral gains without ensuring their uplift. “You have been used politically and denied rightful recognition, fair wages, and a better future for your children,” he said.

Soren emphasized that despite generations of labour, Adivasi communities continue to face marginalisation. He called for greater political awareness and accountability, urging people to question whether the current system allows them real opportunities for progress.

Highlighting his party’s position, Soren said that the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), along with the Jai Bharat Party and support from the All Adivasi Students Association Assam, aims to challenge the prevailing political dynamics. “Many will come with promises, but we are committed not only to showing the path but also to taking you to the destination,” he asserted.

He further claimed that rights and entitlements are rarely given voluntarily and must be actively demanded. Soren also criticised what he described as increasing corporate influence in governance, alleging that elites continue to exploit underprivileged communities in a systematic manner.

Raising concerns about structural inequality, he questioned whether true social mobility is being enabled. “If your children become doctors, engineers, and lawyers, who will continue the labour in tea gardens?” he asked, suggesting that systemic barriers are deliberately maintained to keep certain communities economically and socially disadvantaged.

Soren also criticised the “double engine government” narrative, arguing that rising costs of essential commodities after elections worsen the condition of ordinary people. He warned against political division within communities, alleging that vested interests deliberately create internal rifts to weaken collective strength.

Concluding his speech, he called for unity among Adivasi communities. “If you stand united under one umbrella, no force can break you,” he said, urging voters to support JMM candidates in the upcoming elections. The meeting was presided over by Sanjay Sangha, president, Jai Bharat Party, Dibrugarh district.





By

Staff Correspondent



