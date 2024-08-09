JMCH doctor suspended over allegations of sexual harassment

Jorhat, Aug 9: A doctor employed at Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) has been placed under suspension after allegations of sexual harassment were raised against him by an intern.

As per the allegations, the victim was resting for some time while performing night duty at the hospital, when the offender took advantage and sexually assaulted her. The offender has been identified as Khairul Islam, a PG 3rd semester doctor in the maternity department, who committed the heinous act with a female doctor interning in the college.

After becoming aware of the matter, the hospital authorities placed him under suspension and launched a probe into the incident.

The higher authorities of the medical college have formed an inquiry committee to investigate the matter. The committee will probe the entire incident thoroughly and submit a report to the divisional authorities within a few days, said JMCH superintendent Manab Gohain.