JMCH constitutes 3-member panel to probe infant’s death

Jorhat, July 11: The Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) authorities have constituted a three-member medical team to probe into the death of an 11-month-old infant who was undergoing treatment at the Paediatrics Intensive Care Unit (PICU) of the institute on Wednesday.

The move comes following an uproar alleging wrong treatment by the family members of the deceased girl child and a subsequent incident of breaking the glass of the PICU and creating fear among the doctors, staff, and patients of the institute, allegedly by the members of the girl's family and their relatives.

JMCH Superintendent Dr. Manab Jyoti Gohain, while expressing serious concern over the violence, told The Assam Tribune on Wednesday evening that he has constituted a three-member team to probe into the allegations brought by the family into the infant girl's death today after she was given an injection in the morning.

The members of the panel are Dr. Pranabjit Biswanath, Professor and HoD, Paediatrics, Dr. Pulakananda Bharali, Deputy Superintendent, and Dr. J. Umbon of the Medicine epartment. They have been asked to submit the report within three days.

Speaking about the incident, Dr. Gohain said that an FIR has been lodged against the father of the deceased girl, Manjit Das, who had to undergo stitches on his hand as he had reportedly taken part in damaging the PICU, where several infants were undergoing treatment. Stating that repairing works were undertaken immediately, Dr. Gohain said that the infant girl, who was admitted last month and discharged, was again admitted on July 7 as she was suffering from convulsions.

The superintendent said that as her condition became critical on Wednesday morning, she was administered an antibiotic injection for the second time, the first having been given yesterday, and later in the day she died.

Dr. Gohain said that people should approach the JMCH authorities if there was any issue or complaint during the treatment period, as there is a system in place to look into such matters, but indulging in violence was reprehensible and not tolerable.