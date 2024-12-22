JJM in Assam: Rs 381 Cr spent, but 44 schemes lie non-functional

Guwahati, Dec 22: Over Rs 19,000 crore were spent, and 57.52 lakh households were "provided" with tap water connections in Assam. But these Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) statistics disseminated to the public could be an eyewash. A sample investigation in one public health engineering (PHE) division has let out the skeletons in the closet.

The Bokakhat PHE division has completed 371 piped water supply schemes, spending over Rs 381 crore so far. However, 44 of them are non-functional, according to data revealed by the PHE in response to an RTI by advocate Nayan Moni Hazarika.

Sources, however, said the number of non-functioning schemes could be much more, and the number of consumers actually getting water from the schemes is a mystery.

All these schemes were completed between 2021 and 2024. A majority of them were completed in 2023. In its response, the PHE said the reasons for the scheme being non-functional are non-payment of bills to the APDCL, PWD road widening, and inefficient jal mitra or water users committee. However, a closer look at the data revealed that as many as 34 of the total 44 schemes, which are said to be non-functional officially, are due to "distribution network damage." Pumps are not working in three of them. The quality of works and coordination with line agencies have also raised serious doubts.

The PHE further said the PWD and other agencies executing excavation works like the BSNL are liable to repair the damaged schemes, and estimates have been prepared for the same.

In October, construction activities under the JJM were halted in the state following detection of large-scale irregularities.

The standstill period was ordered after detection of substandard quality of works, persistent delays, and "non-compliance with the project objectives." Poor oversight by third-party inspection agencies has also come to light. The department had decided to go for a comprehensive exercise to review the current status of all the ongoing and completed schemes.

The Jal Jeevan Mission was launched in 2019 to provide tap water to every rural household. The central government provides 90 percent, and the state provides 10 percent of the funds.





By-

Rituraj Borthakur