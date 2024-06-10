Jiribam violence: Over 600 Manipuris seek shelter in Assam's Cachar

Cachar, June 10: In the backdrop of fresh violence in Manipur, over 600 residents of the neighbouring state have sought shelter in the Lakhipur subdivision of Cachar district.

Cachar SP Numal Mahatta, who is monitoring the movement of the residents from Jiribam district of Manipur, informed the media that so far at least 600–700 people, mostly women and children, have sought shelter in Lakhipur subdivision of Cachar district, adding that while the situation in the bordering areas of Cachar is absolutely peaceful, Assam Police is keeping close vigil on the situation.

The deployment of security personnel across the bordering areas and at all the police stations in the subdivision has been heightened. He has urged the commoners not to pay heed to any rumours surrounding the incidents in Manipur and their possible impact in Assam.

On the other hand, Lakhipur MLA Kaushik Rai has emphasised maintaining peace and harmony at all costs.

He informed that he would reach out to the various communities in Lakhipur and urge them to maintain tranquillity in Cachar district.

“People who have come from Manipur are staying with their relatives. The District Administration and Police of Cachar district are keeping a close watch with the priority of averting any unwanted incidents here. I will speak to the representatives of various communities residing here so that peace is maintained,” Rai told the media.