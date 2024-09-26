Jharkhand CM advocates for ST status for tea tribes in letter to Assam CM

Guwahati, Sept 26: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has urged his Assam counterpart, Himanta Biswa Sarma, to grant Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the tea tribes in Assam.

In a letter to Chief Minister Sarma, the head of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) reportedly said that the tea tribes deserve Scheduled Tribe status, noting that despite their significant contributions to Assam's economy, the community has remained marginalised within the state.

Soren expressed his concern for the approximately seven million members of the tea tribes community, which is currently classified as Other Backward Class (OBC) in Assam.

He highlighted the challenges faced by these groups, many of whom, including the Santhali, Kuruk, Munda, and Oraon, trace their roots back to Jharkhand. Soren noted that their ancestors migrated to Assam during colonial rule to work in tea plantations.

The Chief Minister asserted his belief that the tea tribes meet the criteria for ST status, citing their distinct cultural identity, traditional way of life, and vulnerability to exploitation.

He pointed out that while these communities are recognised as STs in states like Jharkhand, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha, Assam continues to classify them as OBCs.

The demand for ST status for the tea tribes has gained significant momentum recently, with the community joining forces with five other ethnic groups to stage demonstrations in Delhi.

Frustrated by the Centre's delay in addressing their demands, members of the six communities—Adivasi/Tea Tribes, Tai Ahom, Moran, Matak, Chutia, and Koch-Rajbongshi—protested at Jantar Mantar.

During the protest, community members submitted three memorandums to the Ministry of Home Affairs, directed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, reiterating their demand for ST status.

In 2019, the Scheduled Tribes Amendment Bill was introduced in the Rajya Sabha, which clearly outlined the granting of ST status to these communities.

However, the bill has yet to be passed into law, leaving the tea tribes in a state of uncertainty regarding their status.