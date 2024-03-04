Jeep & elephant safaris to remain closed in Kaziranga ahead of PM Modi's visit

Guwahati, Mar 4: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Assam's Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, the Jeep Safari in Kohora range will remain closed from March 7 to March 9, 2024 (forenoon).

Along with the Jeep safari, the elephant safari in the Kohora range will remain closed from March 8 to 9, 2024.

Meanwhile, the elephant safari and the Jeep safari will continue as usual in other ranges of the national park.

It may be mentioned that PM Modi will arrive at Kohora on the evening of March 8, 2024 and spend the night before taking a safari inside the park the next morning.